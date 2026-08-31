WPSU Blues Archive - August 29, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 29, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The White Stripes, Blind Willie McTell, Taj Mahal, Led Zeppelin, Canned Heat, Bob Dylan, David Bromberg Band, Cody ChesnuTT, Ma Rainey and Her Jug Band, G Love & The Special Sauce, Little Sonny Jones, Dan Auerbach, Mississippi John Hurt, Little Milton, Rev. Gary Davis, Buddy Guy, Leo Hall, Little Walter, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.