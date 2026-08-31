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WPSU Blues Archive - August 29, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 30, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Unknown Photographer
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Good Housekeeping / Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
(Left to right:) Ed Pollack, Albert Wynn, Thomas A. Dorsey, Ma Rainey, Dave Nelson, and Gabriel Washington in 1923.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 29, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The White Stripes, Blind Willie McTell, Taj Mahal, Led Zeppelin, Canned Heat, Bob Dylan, David Bromberg Band, Cody ChesnuTT, Ma Rainey and Her Jug Band, G Love & The Special Sauce, Little Sonny Jones, Dan Auerbach, Mississippi John Hurt, Little Milton, Rev. Gary Davis, Buddy Guy, Leo Hall, Little Walter, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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