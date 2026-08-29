The Local Groove - August 29, 2026
The Local Groove - August 29, 2026
Featuring:
Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road
Darkpines - Like Always
Pummin Lummin - For Granted
Gwen Stimely - The Cricket and The Frog
Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home
Don Bedell - You Figured It Out
Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest
Forrester Grey - Fingernails
Area 38 - Muse
Crows Without A Cause - Peace In Smaller Parts
Fez - Hole
Dagus Dan - Six Won three
Tim Fridirici - On Route 40
Sunday Antiques - Sedentary Dreamer
u4ea - another perfect day
Host - Mr. JT Thompson