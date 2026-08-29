The Local Groove - August 29, 2026

Featuring:

Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road

Darkpines - Like Always

Pummin Lummin - For Granted

Gwen Stimely - The Cricket and The Frog

Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home

Don Bedell - You Figured It Out

Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest

Forrester Grey - Fingernails

Area 38 - Muse

Crows Without A Cause - Peace In Smaller Parts

Fez - Hole

Dagus Dan - Six Won three

Tim Fridirici - On Route 40

Sunday Antiques - Sedentary Dreamer

u4ea - another perfect day

Host - Mr. JT Thompson