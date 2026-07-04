WPSU Jazz Archive - July 3, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 3, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

In celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, this program features songs from the “Great American Songbook” with performances by the Brad Mehldau Trio, Ann Hampton Callaway, Dexter Gordon, Ella Fitzgerald, Earl Klugh, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Willie Nelson, Diane Schuur, Chet Baker, Emma Smith, Miles Davis, Ray Brown Trio with John Pizzarelli, Billie Holiday, Fred Astaire, Chet Baker, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Costa, Jane Monheit, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.