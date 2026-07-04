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WPSU Jazz Archive - July 3, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 4, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
Edward Jablonski
/
Library of Congress
George (l.) and Ira Gershwin boarding flight for Hollywood from Newark, August 10, 1936.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 3, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

In celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, this program features songs from the “Great American Songbook” with performances by the Brad Mehldau Trio, Ann Hampton Callaway, Dexter Gordon, Ella Fitzgerald, Earl Klugh, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Clifford Brown & Max Roach, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Willie Nelson, Diane Schuur, Chet Baker, Emma Smith, Miles Davis, Ray Brown Trio with John Pizzarelli, Billie Holiday, Fred Astaire, Chet Baker, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Costa, Jane Monheit, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen