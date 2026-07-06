WPSU Blues Archive - July 4, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on July 4, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Brownie McGhee, Hazmat Modine, Dave Van Ronk, Dan Auerbach, The George Baker Selection, Ray Charles, Merle Travis, The North Mississippi All Stars, Bob Dylan, W.C. Clark, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, The Blues Brothers, Etta James, Tom Waits, Coco Taylor with Buddy Guy, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The White Stripes, Robin Trower, Jesse Fuller, Junior Wells and The Aces, Hamilton Lewis, Nappy Brown, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.