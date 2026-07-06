© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - July 4, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 4, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
In this April 29, 2006 photo, Etta James performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. James, the feisty rhythm and blues singer whose raw, passionate vocals anchored many hits and made the yearning ballad "At Last" an enduring anthem for weddings, commercials and even President Barack Obama.
JEFF CHRISTENSEN
/
AP
In this April 29, 2006 photo, Etta James performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. James, the feisty rhythm and blues singer whose raw, passionate vocals anchored many hits and made the yearning ballad "At Last" an enduring anthem for weddings, commercials and even President Barack Obama.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on July 4, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Brownie McGhee, Hazmat Modine, Dave Van Ronk, Dan Auerbach, The George Baker Selection, Ray Charles, Merle Travis, The North Mississippi All Stars, Bob Dylan, W.C. Clark, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, The Blues Brothers, Etta James, Tom Waits, Coco Taylor with Buddy Guy, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The White Stripes, Robin Trower, Jesse Fuller, Junior Wells and The Aces, Hamilton Lewis, Nappy Brown, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel