‘Big Boy’ locomotive rolls into Altoona for multi-day visit as part of America’s 250th anniversary

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, has rolled into Altoona for its last multi-day stop in Pennsylvania as it goes coast-to-coast in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The locomotive passed through the rail tracks twice Wednesday night outside of the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona, which is known for its rail history and the Horseshoe Curve.

Hundreds of people gathered on all sides of the train, filling the sidewalks, the pedestrian bridges over the train tracks and nearby building rooftops.

Mara Shuta was in the crowd with a display table advertising her photography business. She also had a map of the United States and pushpins for people to show where they came from. Some marked the map to show they came from states including Ohio, Florida, Washington and even Alaska.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Mara Shuta set up this map of the United States near the train tracks for people to put pushpins showing where they traveled from to see the Big Boy locomotive.

Shuta, an Altoona native, said her grandfather worked for Conrail.

“So, as the train came by, I kind of got emotional for a second because, I was like, ‘We’re Railroad City, baby!’" Shuta said.

Many people came to see the Big Boy with their kids, including Mark Riley, who wore a matching Big Boy T-shirt with his son. Mark said his son has been obsessed with the locomotive since he was two years old.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Mark Riley is an Altoona native who wore this matching Big Boy T-shirt with his son. Riley says his son has been obsessed with the locomotive since he was two years old.

“And then this came, and it was like, ‘We gotta go,'" Riley said.

Riley's son said seeing the Big Boy "definitely" lived up to the hype.

John Michaelson is from Maryland, and said he saw the Big Boy in Scranton, but only while it was sitting on display.

“My son Hayden is blind, and so he got to see it not so much in Scranton, but here we get to hear it," Michaelson said. "That’s why we came here.”

Watch big boy in action.mp4

People will have a chance to see the locomotive at different locations in Altoona over the next few days until it leaves on Saturday, heading west toward Wyoming.

You can see the full schedule below, including viewing details from Altoona city officials.

Thursday, July 9 & Friday, July 10

8 a.m.-2 p.m. – On public display at Norfolk Southern's Rose Yard at 8th Avenue and 5th Street, Altoona, PA.

Free admission, no tickets required.

No public parking available at the display location, but free shuttles will be available from:



Peoples Natural Gas Field

1000 Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602



1000 Park Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Logan Valley Mall

West end of the mall near the former Macy’s

5580 Goods Lane, Altoona, PA 16602

Saturday, July 11

9:30 a.m. – Big Boy arrives at Horseshoe Curve National Historic Site. (This is a private event only open to ticket holders. Tickets are sold out.)

10:00 a.m. – Big Boy departs Horseshoe Curve

10:45 a.m. - Big Boy arrives at Cresson Railroad Park at 501 Front St.

11:15 a.m. - Big Boy departs from Cresson