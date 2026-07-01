Mount Nittany hospital union workers to vote on whether to authorize a strike

The union contract for workers at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College expired at midnight on Tuesday with no new signed agreement, and workers say they’ll hold a vote Thursday on whether to authorize a strike.

Fawn Guignet works in the emergency department, and is one of the people negotiating on behalf of the hospital’s 950 union workers.

“We’ve made a lot of progress," Guignet said. "The thing is, we just didn’t get to where we needed to be with the investment in all of the workers.”

Guignet said there hasn’t been a strike at Mount Nittany since 2004. If they authorize a strike, Guignet said they’ll give hospital leaders a 10-day notice to prepare before actually striking.

Two weeks ago, Mount Nittany leaders proposed a 0% wage increase for workers this year, followed by 1% increases the next two years. Since then, many employees and community members have taken to social media calling for a strike.

“We really appreciate that the community recognizes that we’re the ones who are putting in the work to keep this a five star hospital," Guignet said.

Now, Mount Nittany officials say they’re proposing a 2% wage increase across the board, along with higher raises for certain positions and those with more seniority.

Guignet said they’re hopeful Mount Nittany will agree to invest more in all its union workers when they return for negotiations early next week. But, if not, and assuming the strike authorization vote passes, she said they’ll be ready to strike.

Mount Nittany officials said they’ve been actively engaging in negotiations and their goal is to reach a "fair and balanced agreement" with the union.

According to Mount Nittany’s 2025 tax return, the hospital system made nearly $90 million dollars in profit last year. But, the hospital recently sued the federal government for canceling its status as a “sole community hospital,” saying the decision will cost the hospital millions of dollars.

State leaders are also warning about the impact of upcoming Medicaid cuts and changes from President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Read Mount Nittany's full statement to WPSU below:

"Over the past few weeks, we’ve been actively engaging in good-faith negotiations with the union. Our goal is to reach a fair and balanced agreement that not only supports our staff but also upholds our responsibility to deliver accessible and compassionate care to our community.

We have presented a strong economic proposal that reflects that commitment. Our proposal includes a 4% wage increase for registered nurses in the first year, along with new pay differentials for precepting and weekend shifts. In addition, we have proposed moving 12 positions into higher pay grades, resulting in wage increases ranging from 2% to 12% in the first year for those roles. These increases would be in addition to a 2% across-the-board wage increase for all union members, as well as any seniority-based wage increases employees are eligible to receive under the current contract.

We understand the union is preparing to hold a strike authorization vote. While we recognize this as a standard part of the collective bargaining process, we remain hopeful that continued discussions will lead to a mutually beneficial agreement. Our focus remains on finding common ground through productive negotiations.

At the same time, we have plans in place to ensure we can continue providing safe, high-quality care should a strike occur. Our highest priority remains the patients and communities who rely on us every day, and we are committed to minimizing any disruption while continuing to work toward an agreement that supports our employees and the long-term future of our independent health system."