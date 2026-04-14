Altoona City Council approves ordinance allowing police to fine or imprison people sleeping outside

People sleeping outside in the City of Altoona could soon face jail time or a fine, because of a new "urban camping" ordinance.

Sixteen people spoke during public comment at Monday night's meeting in opposition to several controversial proposals, but council members only approved the urban camping ordinance. It would allow police to fine anyone sleeping in a public place between $100 and $1,000, or sentence the person to imprisonment for no more than 90 days, or both.

(You can read the full ordinance below. If you don't see it, try refreshing the page.)

Padraic Farrell spoke on behalf of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Altoona.

“We point to the successes of housing-first policies in other communities and urge that greater consideration be given to finding a more creative solution, more humane solution," Farrell said.

Altoona City Council members said the urban camping ordinance isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, and they’re looking into ways to connect the city’s homeless population with social workers.

Council members approved the ordinance by a 5-to-2 vote. Matt Pacifico, Altoona’s mayor, was one of the two who voted no. He said there are already processes in place to help the unhoused.

“I don’t see the need," Pacifico said. "I have a real issue with that, a personal issue with criminalizing people sleeping outside."

Sydney Roach / WPSU Sixteen people spoke during public comment at Monday's meeting in opposition to several controversial proposals. Carol Taylor (right, at podium) spoke against a proposal to add police fees at downtown events, like parades and protests. Council members did not vote on that proposal at this meeting, but did approve an ordinance extending the review period for requested permits from seven to 30 days.

One resident said he thinks the ordinance is too broad and questioned how it could affect people who are housed, but want to lay down on a bench or in a park.

Dave Ellis, Altoona's vice-mayor, said it isn't their intention to imprison anyone sitting or sleeping on a bench.

"That is not what this is about," Ellis said. "Our goal is to whenever the police or the codes folks or any of any of the city's personnel encounter a homeless person, the social service agency will be notified. That person will be given the opportunity to find at least transitional housing to work with the social service agencies, to move in to more permanent housing."

Council members said the urban camping ordinance goes into effect immediately.

Council members also considered reducing the distance required between drug addiction recovery homes. That got voted down, but council members said they plan to revisit the issue to address concerns they have with the city's recovery homes.

Last month, council members also considered adding police fees to events downtown, like parades and protests. On Monday, council members did approve an amendment to the "public gatherings" ordinance extending the review period for requested permits from seven to 30 days, but they did not add the proposed police fees. But, several people attending the meeting spoke in opposition to the idea.

You can watch Monday's meeting below.