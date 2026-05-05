Booklight PA: Learn the impacts of Black American culture in ‘Black Genius’

For writer and culture critic Tre Johnson, the brilliance of Black culture exists all around him: The 90’s-style airbrushed tees, his auntie’s packed weekend trips, and sharp-tongued comedian Dick Gregory – are these not all examples of genius?

In his essay collection Black Genius: Essays on American Legacy, Johnson asked readers to ponder this question. The Philly native interweaves his own stories with pop culture and American history to make the case of what qualifies as genius.

Read the book with us, then discuss with Johnson on Thursday, May 28 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and YouTube Live.

Register and submit your questions for the reporters here. Stay up to date with all our book club info by joining our Fable and Discord.

This event is in partnership with A Novel Idea, a community-minded bookstore and event space in East Passyunk, Philadelphia, run by Alexander Schneider and Christina Rosso-Schneider. Read more about A Novel Idea and purchase your books here.

Upcoming Booklight PA events:

June 25: Mother Tongue with author Sara Novic