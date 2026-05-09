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The Local Groove - May 09, 20206

WPSU
Published May 9, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

The Local Groove - May 09, 20206
Featuring:
The Long Afternoon - The Sun Also Sets
Lovecartel - Paradoxica
Good Eye - Fresh Twigs
Coconut Wolf - We Didn't Jump
Caryn Dixon - History of Us
One Acre West - Bayou Man
Terry Reid - Earthworms
Ken Werner - Worst Friend I Ever Had
Ed Knepp - Don't Say That
Mexico Road - Start Her Up
Van Wagner - Heaviest Stone In The World
Mellow Honey - Loading...
Adam & The Armadillos - Don't Tell Me You Love Me
The Heartstrings - Washed Up

Host - The Mighty, Mighty Wiggus