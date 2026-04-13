WPSU Blues Archive - April 11, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on April 11, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from G Love & The Special Sauce, Ry Cooder, Big Bill Broonzy, Black Keys, Tom Waits, Bob Brozman, Jesse Fuller, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Muddy Waters, Jack White, Professor Longhair, Corey Harris, Ruth Brown, Blind Willie McTell, Diunna Greenleaf & The Blue Mercy Band, Junior Wells, Sunnyland Slim, Rich Harper Blues Band, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Charlie Musselwhite, Pat Donahue, Leonard Cohen, Frank Zappa, James Cotton, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.