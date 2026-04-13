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WPSU Blues Archive - April 11, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 11, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Jean-Luc Ourlin
/
Creative Commons
Muddy Waters (foreground) performs at Ontario Place, Toronto, June 1978, with James Cotton.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on April 11, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from G Love & The Special Sauce, Ry Cooder, Big Bill Broonzy, Black Keys, Tom Waits, Bob Brozman, Jesse Fuller, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Muddy Waters, Jack White, Professor Longhair, Corey Harris, Ruth Brown, Blind Willie McTell, Diunna Greenleaf & The Blue Mercy Band, Junior Wells, Sunnyland Slim, Rich Harper Blues Band, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Charlie Musselwhite, Pat Donahue, Leonard Cohen, Frank Zappa, James Cotton, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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