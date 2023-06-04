The Associated Press
-
A proposal to allocate $100 million in federal funds to pay for adult mental health programs easily passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday.
-
The new cases in the expanded inquiry into South Korea's foreign adoption boom involve adoptees in 11 nations including the U.S., Denmark, Norway, and Sweden who were adopted from 1960 to 1990.
-
After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday to join Inter Miami, a franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception.
-
The French-born Françoise Gilot had long made her frustration clear that despite acclaim for her art she would still be best known for her relationship with the older Picasso.
-
The actor has settled accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago. Gooding's lawyers had insisted that his encounter with the woman was consensual.
-
Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the company's ability to popularize new-fangled devices.
-
The 79-year-old Hanssen was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal prison in Colorado and later pronounced dead, prison officials said. He is believed to have died of natural causes.
-
The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting Kathleen Folbigg out of prison, as new scientific evidence found that her four children died by natural causes as she had insisted.
-
China tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of the military suppression of 1989 pro-democracy protests.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia's war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.