James Engel is a WPSU news intern and senior at Penn State. He studies Digital and Print Journalism as well as Classics and Ancient Mediterranean Studies.

Engel has served as a reporter, editor and photographer at Penn State's independent student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, for three years. For his work there, he received a Keystone Media Award for first place in the features category and was nominated to the Hearst Journalism Awards program.

He has also been a contributor to the Centre County Historical Society's Encyclopedia of History and Culture and a teaching and research assistant in the Penn State CAMS department.

A loyal public radio listener from a young age, Engel is an avid follower of NPR's national reporting as well as local work by WPSU and WESA in his native Pittsburgh.