In Centre County, only one major party is committed to accepting election results

The Centre County Elections Office says everything is in place for a fair election in the county. But only one of the major parties has committed to accepting the results.

Abbey Carr is the executive director of the Centre County Democratic Committee. She said the Centre Democrats are “going to lay it all out on the field” on Election Day. But whichever candidates come out on top, she said the Democrats will accept the results.

“I think as Democrats, we really believe in the democratic process, and we respect the outcome — whatever that outcome may be,” she said.

Michelle Schellberg is the chair of the Centre County Republican Committee. She said her group is “too busy preparing our precinct watchers to ensure a fair election” and will not comment about whether Centre Republicans will accept the results until after the election.

Schellberg sued the Centre County Board of Elections earlier this year over the board’s inclusion of 95 undated or misdated ballots in the primary elections. A Centre County judge dismissed the challenge for coming too late, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently reiterated undated or misdated ballots cannot be counted.

Schellberg said she’s prepared to “take action” against the board again if she finds the election unfair.

There is no evidence of widespread voter issues in Centre County. In a recent press conference, County Administrator John Franek, Jr. said the elections staff is well prepared.

“We’re about as well positioned as the county could be,” Franek said.

Polls are open until 8 p.m., but results may not be immediately clear.

