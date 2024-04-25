CATA announces plan for new 'B-Line' in Bellefonte and Benner Township at public meeting

CATA announced plans for a new “B-Line” service to replace current CATAGo and CATARide services at a public meeting in Bellefonte on Wednesday.

The bus service will transport riders between 20 designated stops in the Bellefonte borough, Benner Township and the Nittany Mall a few miles from downtown State College. The service will operate Monday through Friday 7-9:30 a.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. Riders must call the day before to reserve a spot.

From the Nittany Mall, passengers can transfer for free to the College Avenue Connector to downtown State College. Each ride is $4 cash.

Derek Sherman, CATA’s ADA and on-demand programs manager, said the service could potentially transport up to 60 passengers a day, but realistically more like 30-40.

He said the B-Line isn’t built for a specific demographic like commuters, calling it a “first-come, first-served public service.”

“No matter what, it’s going to be an imperfect system because obviously it takes money to drive things, and that’s a major factor that plays into this right now,” he said.

Dorothy Neff commutes from Bellefonte to her job in State College. She said the B-Line is “better than nothing."

Neff said her worries that she may have to quit her job if nothing replaced the outgoing CATAGo services have been alleviated. She said she’s still concerned, however, about the timing of her morning transfer from the new service.

“It is a relief that we’ll have a mode of transportation,” she said.

Sarah Metzger lives in Bellefonte but works on Penn State’s campus. Though she previously took the XB bus route to work, she said she now relies on her car.

Metzger said she’s satisfied that some service remains in the area but is dissatisfied with the $4 cost and the line’s lack of access to SCI Rockview prison.

Though Metzger said she would prefer to use public transit to get to campus, right now she said CATA doesn’t provide her that option.

Registration to use the B-Line begins June 3.