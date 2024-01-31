Bellefonte area residents gather to discuss CATA deficit, future service

More than 100 Centre County residents gathered in Bellefonte on Tuesday for a public hearing on the future of CATA services in the area.

CATA’s Executive Director and CEO David Rishel said the company is currently running a deficit for its services in the Bellefonte borough, and Spring and Benner townships. He says that’s because of increased ridership in the area. At current funding levels from those municipalities, he says CATA cannot continue its current day-long “CATAGO” van service. Instead, service would run for limited morning and afternoon hours beginning in July.

But Morgan Gheen, who works in Centre County’s Drug and Alcohol Office, said that model won’t work “long term.” Many of her clients have suspended licenses and would not be able to participate in treatment programs.

“This isn’t just a matter of they don’t have a ride, it’s a matter of they could end up back in state prison,” she said.

Displaying her photo I.D. to Rishel at the hearing, Dorothy Neff explained that she doesn’t drive but needs to get to work in State College. The Bellefonte resident said she’s worried about her job at Cafe 210 West if the proposed changes are made.

“I would have to end up quitting my job, and I’m not sure I’d find any other employment,” she said. “I’m 63 years old.”

Sharon Weisser, a resident of Bellefonte, said she began using CATA services 15 years ago to save money commuting to work. Now, she said she rides to medical appointments because MS has limited her sight.

She said she’s confused why the deficit has become a sudden issue and would like better communication from CATA. But ultimately, she’ll take what she can get.

“If it has to be cut back to the morning and afternoon, I will adapt,” she said.

Weisser said she plans to attend the Bellefonte borough council meeting on Feb. 5 for further discussion.