New report says PA voter turnout was strong in the 2024 election

Pennsylvania saw strong voter turnout in the 2024 General Election, including in many central Pennsylvania counties.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania Department of State on Friday, 35 of Pennsylvania’s counties saw more than 80% of registered voters cast ballots in the November election.

Overall, 77.1% of registered voters in Pennsylvania turned out to vote. The Department of State notes the turnout was among the highest on record since 1988, the earliest year included in the report.

Blair, Clinton, Clearfield, Elk, Forest and Huntingdon counties were among those coming in with turnout higher than 80%. In Centre County, just over 74% of voters cast ballots.

Juniata County tops the list, with nearly nearly 85% of registered voters casting ballots.

PA Department of the State A look at voter turnout in Pennsylvania by year.

“This high level of voter engagement is a testament to the voter education work done in 2024 by the Shapiro Administration, county election officials across all 67 Pennsylvania counties, candidate campaigns, and nonprofit organizations,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a news release. “Now that our counties have finalized the last details of the 2024 election, we can see that November’s election had a historic number of eligible voters cast their ballots. Our goal at the Department of State for every election is for every eligible Pennsylvanian to be able to cast their vote and have it counted.”

The 2024 General Election was also strong when it comes to turnout among not just registered voters but among the the voting-age population. More than 68% of Pennsylvania’s voting-age population voted. That’s the highest on record in the past 36 years.