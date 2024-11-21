U.S. Sen. Bob Casey concedes race to Dave McCormick following recount

Following an automatic recount of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Democrat Bob Casey has conceded to his Republican opponent Dave McCormick.

“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point," Casey said. "I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties."

As of Thursday, McCormick led by about 16,000 votes out of almost 7 million ballots counted.

In a press statement, Casey said serving as a U.S. Senator was the honor of his lifetime. He also said he called McCormick to congratulate him.

"Senator Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth," McCormick said in a press release. "Dina and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese, and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice."

McCormick had previously criticized the recount, since the Associated Press called the race for McCormick shortly after election day.

Republicans will have a 53-47 majority next year in the U.S. Senate.