A Poem in Our Eyes Annual Exhibit

A Poem in Our Eyes is an annual exhibit of image-inspired poetry written by older adults living with memory loss and dementia. The exhibit will be on display throughout June in the Allen Gallery at Schlow Centre Region Library. The poems were created collaboratively by Centre Care residents participating in a poetry and storytelling program led by local nonprofit Ridgelines Language Arts.

This year, through a special intergenerational project titled Telling Our Stories Together, students from State College Area High School contributed the images used as visual prompts for the older poets. This collaboration invited students to appreciate the imaginations and creative voices of older adults living with memory loss, while Centre Care residents connected with their surrounding community through photographs of Central Pennsylvania as seen through the eyes of local teens.

We hope you’ll stop by and enjoy these photographs and the words they inspired.

