Penn State to sell York campus to York College

The Penn State board of trustees’ finance committee voted Thursday to approve selling the university's York campus to York College of Pennsylvania for $7.4 million.

York College plans to work with WellSpan Health, a regional health care provider, to invest in the campus and work together on nursing and other health programs, according to a news release from the college.

The York campus is one of seven that Penn State trustees voted in May 2025 to close after the spring 2027 semester.

Sara Thorndike, Penn State’s chief financial officer, said university representatives spent time in the York community looking into best uses for the 53-acre campus.

“We're actually really pleased with the outcome and the support of the York County Economic Alliance where York College of Pennsylvania is interested in purchasing this property to continue with educational uses for the property," Thorndike said.

In a news release, WellSpan Health President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur, praised the plan.

"By bringing our strengths together, we can expand pathways to meaningful careers, develop the healthcare workforce our region needs and ensure this important community asset continues to serve York County in new and impactful ways," Gapstur said.

Thorndike said the sale also will allow the campus to continue providing the arts to the community with the Pullo Center for performing arts.

Thorndike said the transfer will happen by the end of the fiscal year. Penn State's full board will vote on the sale Friday.

Other Penn State campuses slated for closure that the university has announced future plans for include:

