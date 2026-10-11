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Teacher strike averted at Bellefonte Area School District as both sides reach tentative agreement

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published October 11, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
The Bellefonte Area High School is one of several places that would have been affected if workers in the Bellefonte Area Educators Association went on strike.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The Bellefonte Area High School is one of several places that would have been affected if workers in the Bellefonte Area Educators Association went on strike.

A teachers’ strike at the Bellefonte Area School District that was scheduled to start Monday has been averted, as both the union and school district say they’ve come to a tentative agreement.

In a press statement, the Bellefonte Area Education Association said it has formally withdrawn the strike notice and that staff will “report for school as usual.”

The union represents about 230 staff at the school district.

“We thank the community for its strong support for our public schools,” said Allison Kyte, the union’s president. “We are hopeful we will be able to move forward with the district and continue to build the kind of schools Bellefonte students and families deserve.”

Neither the union nor the school board shared details of the tentative four-year agreement, but officials say ratification votes will happen “soon.”

Union workers were seeking higher pay to close the pay gap from surrounding school districts.
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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach