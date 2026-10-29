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WPSU Blues Archive - October 24, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published October 25, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
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Publicity photo of American musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe posed with a guitar in 1938.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 24, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The Blues Brothers, Blind Boys of Alabama, Hazmat Modine, Corey Harris, Big Momma Thorton with Buddy Guy, Allman Brothers Band, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, The Band, Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat, Eric Bibb, North Mississippi All Stars, Maria Mulduar, Robert Johnson, Taj Mahal, J.J. Cale, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel