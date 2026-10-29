WPSU Blues Archive - October 24, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 24, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The Blues Brothers, Blind Boys of Alabama, Hazmat Modine, Corey Harris, Big Momma Thorton with Buddy Guy, Allman Brothers Band, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, The Band, Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat, Eric Bibb, North Mississippi All Stars, Maria Mulduar, Robert Johnson, Taj Mahal, J.J. Cale, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.