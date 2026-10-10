WPSU Jazz Archive - October 9, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Friday, October 9, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

This rebroadcast originally aired on January 3, 2025 and is an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Arthur Goldstein Quartet recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August 2013.

The musicians in the group are:

Arthur Goldstein on piano and doing vocals

Jim Robinson playing bass

Steve Bowman on sax

Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

WPSU’s Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

