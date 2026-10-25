Poetry Moment: 'A Poet Sits Down to Write After a Massacre' by Matt Hohner

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox.

On October 27th, 2018, a gunman murdered eleven worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In the immediate aftermath of such horror, poet Matt Hohner struggled to write. He expresses his apprehension in “A Poet Sits Down to Write After a Massacre,” in which he responds to a statement by German philosopher Theodor Adorno: “To write poetry after Auschwitz is barbaric."

Yet, in the face of continued acts of violence, what role might art play in confronting, educating, and even healing?

Matt Hohner, Poetry Editor for The Loch Raven Review, has published two collections of poetry. His poems have appeared in Poetry Ireland Review, Rattle: Poets Respond, Prairie Schooner, and elsewhere. A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Hohner’s wife’s entire family hails from Pittsburgh, which makes football games interesting. His mother’s family has roots in south central Pennsylvania.

Hohner explains today's poem with "There is nothing justifiable or righteous about violence against people because of who they are. . . . the same principles apply globally to all nations, always, without exception. . . ."

Today's poem won the 2019 Doolin Writers’ Weekend International Poetry Prize in Ireland and was published in The Irish Times.

Here’s “A Poet Sits Down to Write After a Massacre” by Matt Hohner.

A Poet Sits Down to Write After a Massacre

Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

October 27, 2018

“To write poetry after Auschwitz is barbaric.”

–Theodor Adorno

The dead keep piling up and all I have are poems

to wrap them in. Pockmarks across synagogue walls

are a new font in a familiar language I refuse to utter.

Men have begun again to speak in tongues syntaxed

by phonemes of caliber and clip capacity: diction I

will not assemble into sentences; sounds I cannot make

into words. What color, the stripes being woven like old

narratives into new camp pajamas? How many stars

asterisk prayers into the bluest night? There is no

metaphor for what I cannot abide; no pentameter

for the sound of earth falling from the hands of love

into a freshly-filled grave. My iambs are a pair

of backwards-turned boots in the stirrups of a riderless

horse. We measure the inarticulate grammar of fear

in the steady metronome of newsfeed updates,

punctuate the lulls between carnage with promises

enjambed in the wind. Cover my eyes with verses

if you must. Bribe the ferryman with curses and dust.

A poet’s contract is blood-inked, bone-stamped,

ratified eternal at the frontier where hope kisses rust.

Winner of the 2019 Doolin Writers’ Weekend International Poetry Prize (Ireland). Published in The Irish Times February 27, 2019.

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can hear more episodes here.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.

