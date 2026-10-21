Pa. AG charges Warren County pharmacy tech and township supervisor with stealing 90,000 opioid pills

A Warren County pharmacy technician and former township supervisor is facing several felony drug charges for allegedly taking nearly 90,000 prescription pills from her workplace over a four-year time span.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the charges against Alyssa McDowell on Tuesday. According to a press release, McDowell turned herself in on Tuesday morning for a preliminary arraignment. Magisterial District Judge Raymond Zydonik set her bail at $100,000 unsecured.

State investigators said McDowell took 80,926 oxycodone pills and 8,744 hydrocodone pills from Sheffield Pharmacy between 2022 and 2026. The AG’s office said McDowell ordered extra bottles for herself and altered paperwork to hide the thefts.

“This defendant used her position to obtain a massive amount of highly-addictive medications,” Sunday said. “This type of conduct fuels a prescription drug abuse crisis that, so often, leads to individuals using fentanyl and heroin.”

McDowell, who was also a Sheffield Township supervisor, resigned from that position on Monday. That’s according to a statement posted to the township’s social media, which said McDowell gave unrelated reasons for her resignation.

“The office of the Sheffield Township Supervisors were shocked and saddened to learn of the unfortunate news released today concerning Alyssa McDowell,” said Cara Schrader, the township’s secretary and treasurer.

Schrader said the township has no authority over the investigation but will cooperate with law enforcement as needed.

McDowell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

