Candidates in Blair County’s 79th state House district debate ICE agreements, skill games and Medicaid

The candidates for Pennsylvania’s 79th state House district debated for almost an hour and a half Sunday in the Altoona Grand Hotel about a variety of issues, including data center development, skill games regulations and how federal policy is impacting people locally.

The 79th state House district in Blair County includes the City of Altoona, Allegheny and Logan Townships and Tunnellhill Borough.

James Finochio moderated the debate and livestreamed it to his podcast, “The James Finochio show,” to a live audience in the Altoona Grand Hotel. Finochio asked both candidates if they support local police departments cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Caleb McCoy, the Democratic candidate, said if elected, he would do everything in his power to prevent ICE agreements with local police departments. Some states, like Massachusetts, banned new agreements altogether.

“I will not force police officers like my brother, a good, honest, decent part of the Altoona Police Department, I will not force him to participate in their raids, tearing apart families in our communities. I won't stand for it,” McCoy said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Caleb McCoy is a registered nurse and veteran running as a Democrat for the 79th state House. McCoy said he supports raising the minimum wage, higher taxes for corporations and billionaires and lower taxes for the working class and "responsible" gun ownership.

Republican incumbent Andrea Verobish said she supports agreements that allow local police officers to train under ICE and carry out certain immigration enforcement.

“We should not impose blanket restrictions that prevent police from sharing relevant information or cooperating with federal authorities on legitimate law enforcement matters,” Verobish said.

The candidates also disagreed on how state lawmakers should respond to federal changes to the Medicaid program. Pennsylvania’s Department of Health estimates more than 300,000 people will lose access when new work requirements go into effect next year.

Verobish said the process to prove eligibility should be clear and straightforward, but she said the requirements are needed.

“I believe Medicaid should be a hand up, not a handout, for adults who are able to work,” Verobish said. “We should encourage employment, education and the skills they need to become self-sufficient.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Republican incumbent Andrea Verobish said she's pro-life, is against "reckless" government spending and supports a bill to remove the state's concealed carry permit requirement while in a vehicle.

McCoy, a former nurse, said he worries already struggling rural hospitals that rely on Medicaid reimbursements could close and further strain the UPMC Altoona hospital.

“We have four hospitals within an hour and a half of us that are all running in the red,” McCoy said. “And if you think things are bad at Altoona Hospital now, wait until we have four more hospitals diverting to us.”

McCoy and Verobish generally agreed on data center development in that there should be a six-month moratorium and that data centers should provide their own power source. But, McCoy said there should be stricter statewide regulations on data center development so that small municipalities like Taylor Township don’t have to “scramble” to come up with new ordinances.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Dozens of McCoy and Verobish supporters watched the debate live from a small room in the Altoona Grand Hotel. The debate was also livestreamed.

The candidates also broadly agreed on regulating skill machines instead of banning them outright, although McCoy did say he wished to see fewer of them as he said “gambling hurts working people.” Verobish said she co-sponsored two bills, one of which would implement a $500 monthly fee for each terminal.

Verobish has served as the 79th District’s representative since winning the seat through a special election in March. The previous representative, Lou Schmitt, left after being elected as a Blair County Court of Common Pleas Judge.

McCoy also ran against Verobish in March and lost by about 12 percentage points.

Election Day is November 3. Monday is the deadline to register to vote.

You can watch Sunday’s full debate below.