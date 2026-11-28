The Local Groove - November 28, 2026

Featuring:

Queen Bee and the Blue Hornet Band - That's When It Started

John Cunningham - Not This Time

Archie Blue - New Day Comin'

Backseat Van Gogh - Catch A New Wave

Big Red Truck - Lullabye Song

Cartoon -New Work Song

Cartoon - In My Dreams Tonight

The Dirges - Gather Grey

The Earthtones - If The Earth Had Feet

Jerry Bresee - Night Light

Kris Kehr & Stone Poets - Movin' On

Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills

The Seen - Younger Than Yesterday

Spider Kelly - Bullfighters

Tahoka Freeway - Light Rain

Host - Mr. Gobble Gobble, Wiggus