Pa. law enforcement agencies partner with ICE, get expanded immigration enforcement powers

Local law enforcement agencies in Bradford, Reynoldsville and Lewistown now have expanded immigration enforcement powers under an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, leading to mixed reactions in their communities.

The 287(g) program gives local law enforcement agencies expanded immigration enforcement powers, free training from ICE and eligibility for additional federal funding. President Donald Trump is expanding the program and revived its Task Force Model last year.

Designated officers in the program can interrogate people they believe to be in the country illegally. It also gives officers the power to carry out immigration warrants, and keep suspected illegal immigrants in custody. An ICE fact sheet online gives the example of identifying an illegal immigrant at a DUI checkpoint.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement This graphic from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement explains the benefits to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) if they sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the 287(g) program. Task Force Officers (TFOs) are designated officers in those agencies who receive training from ICE. Bradford City police, Reynoldsville Borough police and the Lewistown Borough Constable all joined the Task Force Model.

“I've had my personal friends tell me to be careful," said Mia Quintanilla, a first-generation American and first-year student at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Quintanilla said she tries to stay on campus, as she is afraid of interacting with Bradford City police after they signed the agreement last month to work with ICE.

“As of recent, I've carried around in my backpack either my birth certificate or in my wallet, my social security card that I have, because it's just been a rising concern," Quintanilla said. "And it doesn't seem like having an I.D. on you has done enough.”

Quintanilla is also the president of LACASA, the Latin and Caribbean American Student Association at Pitt Bradford. She hopes to host a club meeting informing other students about their rights and what is happening in the community.

In response to general concerns about ICE on campus, Pitt Bradford's president, Rich Esch, sent an email to students to contact campus police to verify the identity of federal agents.

WPSU reached out to Reynoldsville police, the Lewistown constable, and Bradford police for comment on this story about their agreements with ICE, but they all either said “no comment” or did not give WPSU any response.

In an interview with the Bradford Era newspaper, Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward said they won’t be questioning the immigration status of “victims, witnesses and individuals seeking assistance.” He said they will only enforce immigration violations related to a criminal investigation. From that point, they call an official ICE agent to come and take the detainee.

Many people in Bradford have taken to social media to support the agreement, saying they feel it makes the community safer. Jim Heckman, a Bradford resident and chair of the PA Democratic Northwest Regional Caucus, disagrees.

“Our local police departments already do a great job doing what they do, and they don't need ICE coming in here to disrupt our communities," Heckman said.

Heckman thinks some local law enforcement agencies are cooperating with ICE as a way to curry favor with the federal government for funding.

Statewide, there are 60 law enforcement agencies signed onto ICE’s 287(g) program, with one more pending in Pike County. In the Philadelphia region, one agency recently ended its participation following an ACLU lawsuit and public backlash.

This week, the State College Borough Council tabled a motion calling for reforms to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some council members say they fear it would draw unwanted attention to the borough.