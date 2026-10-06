WITF VP named new GM ‘to shape WPSU’s next chapter’

Fred Vigeant has been named the next general manager of WPSU, starting Oct. 26.

Fred Vigeant has been named the next General Manager of WPSU, starting on Oct. 26, 2026.

Vigeant has worked in public media for more than two decades, most recently at WITF in Harrisburg as vice president and chief audience officer. Before that, Vigeant served as WITF’s director of programming and promotion for television and radio. He also has held several roles at WRVO in Oswego, New York.

“WPSU’s strength comes from its connection to the people and communities it serves,” Vigeant said. “I look forward to listening, learning and working with the WPSU team, our colleagues at WHYY and communities throughout the region to shape WPSU’s next chapter.”

The announcement comes less than a week after the transfer of WPSU from Penn State to WHYY was finalized on Oct. 1. The transition came because the university said it could not continue to subsidize WPSU, particularly with theloss of federal funding. And the university administration said without the transfer, it would shut down WPSU.

“I’m excited to join WPSU at an important moment in its 73-year history and to build on its strong tradition of public service,” Vigeant said. “This opportunity is especially meaningful to me because it brings together so much of what I value about public media – journalism, education, local storytelling and meaningful connections with the community.”

While WPSU is now owned by WHYY, it will retain the WPSU name, and it will also maintain local programming and be locally run.

“Fred understands both the work of public media and the responsibility that comes with leading a station its community trusts,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY president and CEO. “His experience in programming, production and audience engagement will help WPSU build on its strengths and deepen its service to the region. He will lead a team whose knowledge, relationships and commitment have made WPSU an essential part of community life for decades.”

