© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liza Mundy: Multiple Births 'Changing Our World'

Fresh Air
Published February 23, 2009 at 9:07 AM EST

The recent birth of octuplets in California has renewed the debate over assisted reproduction and the multiple births that are often its result — subjects reporter Liza Mundy tackled in her 2007 book Everything Conceivable: How Assisted Reproduction Is Changing Our World.

Mundy has been a staff writer at The Washington Post for more than 10 years. She is also a regular contributor to the online magazine Slate. Her latest book is a biography of Michelle Obama, called Michelle.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR News