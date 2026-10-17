WPSU Jazz Archive - Oct. 16, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, October 16, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie Quartet, Miles Davis & his Orchestra, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughn, Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Ornette Coleman, Foxtrot Troubadours, John Coltrane Quartet, Grover Washington, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Cassandra Wilson, Esperanza Spalding, Benny Benack III, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Django Reinhardt, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.