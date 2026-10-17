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WPSU Jazz Archive - Oct. 16, 2026

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published October 17, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Wynton Marsalis performs with the Harlem School of the Arts All Stars, during an event with first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates, a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Wynton Marsalis performs with the Harlem School of the Arts All Stars, during an event with first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates, a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, October 16, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie Quartet, Miles Davis & his Orchestra, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughn, Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Ornette Coleman, Foxtrot Troubadours, John Coltrane Quartet, Grover Washington, Jr., Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Wynton Marsalis, Cassandra Wilson, Esperanza Spalding, Benny Benack III, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Django Reinhardt, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
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