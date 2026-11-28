The nation's legal landscape is set for a major shift after voters elected Democrats to serve as attorney general in five formerly Republican-led states. That means a majority of states will soon have a Democrat serving as the top law enforcement officer.

Democratic candidates flipped attorneys general offices in Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and Texas–and in Alaska, the incoming Democratic governor announced his pick for attorney general in a state previously run by Republicans.

The Democratic victories could have major effects for what alleged crimes are investigated, lawsuits filed and court cases heard across the U.S. State attorneys general typically have sweeping discretion in what legal challenges to bring or drop on behalf of their state's residents.

And with roughly seven in ten Americans set to live in a state with a Democratic attorney general, Democrats will be able to bring many more cases across the country that argue for their positions on the economy, environment, abortion, civil rights, and crime, rather than the Republican perspective.

"Voters picked AGs who will stand up and fight for them, whether that's taking on rising costs, pushing back against a lawless administration, or holding bad actors accountable. It's a time to celebrate, and also to get to work," Democratic Attorneys General Association President Sean Rankin said in a statement to NPR.

Conversely, the midterm election defeats for Republicans attorneys general candidates left the conservative legal movement reeling – and planning a comeback.

"There's no sugarcoating it, this was the worst election for Republicans since 1974," said Adam Piper, executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

In an interview with NPR, Piper contended that Republican attorneys generals' policies are still broadly supported by voters, but were overshadowed by the unpopularity of the rest of the GOP. He noted that Republican attorneys general candidates ran ahead of GOP candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in some states.

Following the midterm results, Republican attorneys general convened for their fall meeting in Dallas, Texas, where the outgoing attorney general, Ken Paxton, lost his bid for Senate. He will soon be replaced by a Democrat, Nathan Johnson.

Piper said attendees grimly reflected on their challenges while also strategizing how to position Republican attorneys general to support the GOP as 2028 approaches. He added that the Republican Attorneys General Association are watching for potential "lawfare" by Democrats, including changing the number of Supreme Court justices or welcoming new states into the Union.

"We have to have better quality of candidates at the top of the ticket," Piper said. "We have to have better message discipline, and we need other committees in Washington to focus on what RAGA has done, and that is making sure we're good stewards of resources."

Democratic attorneys general held their own conference in Chicago, which some attendees said was both a celebration of the Democratic victories and an orientation for the incoming Democratic attorneys general.

"While a lot of the focus turns to what's next in Washington, we understand and we're not naive to the fact that we will continue to have a critical role in protecting our republic," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul during a Nov. 19 press briefing with other Democratic attorneys general.

Johnson, the incoming Texas attorney general, said at the same briefing that the wins for Democrats in the state house and governor's mansion could prompt Republicans to cooperate on a "cleansing" anti-corruption agenda. But he also signaled he'd support legislation and legal challenges to President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall in Big Bend National Park on Texas' border with Mexico.

The Texas attorney general has traditionally brought cases on behalf conservative legal causes that had wide-ranging impacts across the country. The office also served as a training ground for Republican legal talent. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott both served as attorney general before seeking higher office, while Sen. Ted Cruz served as solicitor general in the office before running for Congress. Other staffers have gone on to serve as judges, law clerks and prosecutors.

"Texas was a major intellectual force for the Republican attorneys general, and that's not going to be easily replaced," said James Tierney, a professor at Harvard Law School who has advised more than thirty attorneys general from both parties on staffing and legal philosophy.

"There are a lot of very smart, good lawyers in various AG offices who are very conservative," said Tierney. "But they don't have the heft and the size and the number of attorneys that Texas brings, and so for them, it's a very significant loss."

For Democrats, the recent wins could transform how the states enforce laws, bring legal cases, and support or hinder the Trump administration.

"These new attorneys general are not going to be particularly favorable towards the Trump administration, and will take an oppositional position in a number of different cases," said Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University. That may mean direct lawsuits against the administration in coalition with other attorneys general, Kreis said.

Many incoming Democratic attorneys general campaigned on bringing cases against alleged price gouging and digital surveillance by companies, as well as a tougher approach to antitrust concerns. But they will also face pressure to listen to their local business communities–including major multinational corporations.

"I think it's actually likely to increase bipartisan coalitions, particularly on economic issues," said Swain Wood, a partner at the law firm WilmerHale who now co-chairs the firm's practice advising clients on state attorneys general. Wood, who served as assistant attorney general to North Carolina Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, cited past landmark settlements against tobacco and opioid distributors as cases where bipartisan groups of attorneys general found common ground.

Attorneys general from both parties have also banded together in recent years on cases about regulating social media platforms . Democrats elected in newly-minted swing states may already face pressure to choose popular or bipartisan legal actions. That's one way to maintain voters' support, as they're likely to face stiff reelection challenges.



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