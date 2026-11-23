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The biggest Thanksgiving expense isn't the turkey. Or the cranberry sauce.

It's the cost of travel.

And this Thanksgiving, those costs are going to be higher thanks to fuel prices that have been elevated ever since the U.S. began its war in Iran in February.

Crude oil, which refineries process into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, has been in shorter supply as the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively throttled. That's meant less oil for refineries to process and higher prices for all of their products.

On Monday, a gallon of gasoline cost 56 cents more, on average, than it did at this time last year. That's a few cents shy of being the most expensive gas prices ever around Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Most Americans who travel at Thanksgiving drive, the group noted. Its forecast predicts that a near-record number of people — some 81.5 million — will travel at least 50 miles from home for the holiday. Another 200,000 drivers, they estimated, would skip the long-distance road trip this year due to fuel prices.

But Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said that even if drivers aren't happy about gas prices, most of them will still hit the road.

"Thanksgiving is a very big holiday to spend with friends and loved ones," he said. "I don't think that fuel prices are going to be really impeding many people."

No reprieve for air travel

Airfare is also more expensive this season. Tickets for Thanksgiving are up about 30% compared to last year, according to the travel tech company Hopper, and AAA noted that the average round-trip ticket in the U.S. this season is around $800.

That's because of the cost of jet fuel. It's one of airlines' biggest expenses, and they're paying billions of dollars more for it this year.

The industry trade group Airlines for America said carriers are eating some of those increased costs. But they're also passing some of them on, said Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper. "Jet fuel prices are almost 90% higher than they were at this time last year, and airlines have been managing that major cost increase by passing some of those costs onto travelers in the form of higher airfares," she said.

At the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum last week, Delta's CEO Paul Bastian said Delta's ticket prices are up 15 to 20% this year — and customers are still buying. "Obviously, fuel prices were the trigger that enabled it, but we would not be able to generate that type of pricing if we didn't have a consumer that was willing to pay it," he said.

Berg said that people are willing to shell out, even if plane tickets cost more than they did last year, because they want to stick to their Thanksgiving family routines. "A lot of Americans see their holiday travel as inflexible," she said. "It's either a long-awaited, long-planned vacation or a trip home for the holidays to see friends and family."

Indeed, the TSA says it expects to screen a whopping 17.6 million passengers between tomorrow and next Monday. On Sunday alone, the agency says, it could screen more than 3 million air travelers.

That's despite major problems that have snarled air travel recently in the U.S., including a systems issue that briefly grounded Delta planes in Atlanta over the weekend, and a nationwide ground stop earlier this month caused by an FAA technical problem.

Train and bus travel

Thanksgiving is Amtrak's busiest season — Last year, the rail service broke ridership records during the Thanksgiving travel period, up nearly 6% from the previous year. Amtrak predicts 2026 will be another record year.

Thanksgiving is also a major travel season for buses. Data from Flix North America, which owns Greyhound, shows bookings for the week up 17% compared to last year. Flix says bus fares have a competitive edge over other modes of transportation, which is a big draw for people concerned about affordability.

Fred Ferguson, president and CEO of the American Bus Association, told NPR that Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more than 300 departures in the Northeast for Thanksgiving. "The company expects to carry more than 160,000 passengers over the holiday, up 7% from last Thanksgiving," he wrote.

Will prices come down by December?

December is another huge travel month in the U.S., and the good news for drivers is that although gasoline is still more expensive than it was at this time last year, its price has been dropping in recent weeks.

A gallon of regular now costs $3.63 on average, after hovering above $4 for much of the year.

That's thanks to both seasonal and geopolitical reasons.

Gas tends to be cheaper in the winter. Lots of people take vacation in the summer, so demand — and prices — tend to rise then. Also, refineries make two blends of gasoline. The summer blend produces less smog, but it's more expensive. The winter blend uses butane, which helps cars start in freezing weather, and it's cheaper.

Another major factor is that crude oil prices are falling, because the world's getting more of it out of the Middle East via pipelines instead of going through the Strait of Hormuz. That has meant more oil to go around, which ultimately lowers prices.

Market watchers were also bracing for an escalation of the war in Iran, which some worried could happen right after the U.S. midterms. Since that has not materialized, oil traders are behaving with cautious optimism that the conflict will eventually end, and the strait will reopen. As a result, the price of crude oil has come down off its highs from earlier this year, and that's driving down the price of gasoline.

But the war isn't over yet. Analysts say that even if there was a peace deal tomorrow, it would take many months for the oil supply chain to recover — and for fuel prices to reach their pre-war levels. And while prices are falling now, they're volatile. They could easily swing back up if the war escalates.

Plus, lots of people have already booked their December travel. For them, these high autumn prices are already baked in.

Joel Rose and Scott Horsley contributed to this report.

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