The Local Groove - November 07, 2026

Featuring:

Braden Hudgins - Melancholy Love

Beach Boise, Idaho - Beatles YouTube

Hannah Bingman - Little Compass

Coconut Wolfe & Natty Lou Race - Slainte

Darkpines - Made in the 80s

Dagus Dan - Enemy Within

Gabe Stillman - What Happens Next

Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach

Murphee's Boogie - JT Thompson

Katie James - Like You Like That

Jenna Nicholls - Tie A String

Wisto - Technicolor

Tim Fridirici - Quit Running

Ken Werner - I Still Wish You Were Here

u4ea - playground

The UltraPlain - Everyone Is Lonely

Vince Snyder - Best Dogs in the World

Host - JT 'Mr Blues' Thompson