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The Local Groove - November 07, 2026

WPSU
Published November 7, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

The Local Groove - November 07, 2026

Featuring:

Braden Hudgins - Melancholy Love
Beach Boise, Idaho - Beatles YouTube
Hannah Bingman - Little Compass
Coconut Wolfe & Natty Lou Race - Slainte
Darkpines - Made in the 80s
Dagus Dan - Enemy Within
Gabe Stillman - What Happens Next
Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach
Murphee's Boogie - JT Thompson
Katie James - Like You Like That
Jenna Nicholls - Tie A String
Wisto - Technicolor
Tim Fridirici - Quit Running
Ken Werner - I Still Wish You Were Here
u4ea - playground
The UltraPlain - Everyone Is Lonely
Vince Snyder - Best Dogs in the World

Host - JT 'Mr Blues' Thompson