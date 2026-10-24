The Local Groove - October 24, 2026
The Local Groove - October 24, 2026
Featuring:
Yvonne Louise - Bend In The River
One Acre West - Burn These Memories Down
Chris Ratti - Wait Too Long
Caryn Dixon - Where I've Been
Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach
Hannah Bingman - Little Compass
Katie James - Like You Like That
Beach Boise ID - Beatles YouTube
Forrester Grey - Out Of The Blue
John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President
The Ultra Plain - Lockdown
The Wild Shoats - Lazarus
Hammah Bingman - White Blaze
Caledonia - Pink Buffalo Tea
Host - The Mightiest of Wiggus'