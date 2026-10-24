The Local Groove - October 24, 2026

Featuring:

Yvonne Louise - Bend In The River

One Acre West - Burn These Memories Down

Chris Ratti - Wait Too Long

Caryn Dixon - Where I've Been

Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach

Hannah Bingman - Little Compass

Katie James - Like You Like That

Beach Boise ID - Beatles YouTube

Forrester Grey - Out Of The Blue

John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President

The Ultra Plain - Lockdown

The Wild Shoats - Lazarus

Hammah Bingman - White Blaze

Caledonia - Pink Buffalo Tea

Host - The Mightiest of Wiggus'