Biden extends protections for immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador and Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday extended Temporary Protected Status for immigrants living in the U.S. from some countries, including Venezuela, El Salvador and Ukraine.

Biden's actions come 10 days before he leaves office, and could benefit about a million migrants who will be shielded from deportation for up to 18 months.

Carlos Argueta, a Salvadoran tax preparer in Houston, told NPR he was driving to work when he heard the news.

"I'm happy and grateful because he's giving us one last opportunity before his tenure ends," Argueta said in Spanish.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, nearly 234,000 current beneficiaries from El Salvador now have the opportunity to remain in the country and renew their work permit.

Biden also extended TPS for about 600,000 people from Venezuela and 100,000 Ukrainians.

TPS was created by Congress in 1990 as part of the Immigration Act .

That year, El Salvador became the first country to be granted TPS for two years due to the civil war . It was renewed in 2001 after a series of devastating earthquakes. The country's TPS designation has been supported by both Republicans and Democrats since then.

Ana, 69, left El Salvador for the U.S. in 1996. She has been a beneficiary of TPS since 2001.

She said she reapplies to keep her status current every 18 months. She works as a janitor in Houston and says she files her taxes every year.

Ana asked NPR not to use her last name because she fears being targeted if Donald Trump revokes TPS for El Salvador after he takes office.

"I've been here for a long time and going back to my country, at this age, and not being able to do anything," Ana said in Spanish. "It's an idea that's hard to fathom."

During his first term, Trump tried to revoke the TPS designation for six countries, including El Salvador, but was blocked by the courts .

The Trump-Vance transition team didn't respond to questions about Biden's actions and their plans for TPS. But Trump's incoming border czar Tom Homan has said the program could be slashed.

According to the Department of Homeland Security , 17 countries currently have TPS designation.

José Palma, a coordinator with the National TPS Alliance, an organization that advocates for legislation that will allow TPS holders to get permanent status, said ending TPS would devastate families.

"I have for four U.S. citizen kids," Palma said. "So, the impact of losing TPS will not only be on myself but on the family."

Walter Martínez, a Salvadoran hotel worker in Las Vegas, said Friday's announcement was bittersweet.

He said he's relieved that Biden extended the TPS for people from El Salvador. But he's expecting Trump to take it away.

"I don't know how much time he's going to give us, or if he's going to put us in front of the line to be deported," Martínez said.



