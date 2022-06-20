© 2022 WPSU
Canadian authorities round up mall shoppers for jury duty

Published June 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Life in a democratic society frequently involves a call to duty - jury duty. And as some Canadians learned, you may not always get advance notice. Officers in Calgary fanned out at a mall to hand out a summons requiring that several shoppers head straight for the courthouse to do their civic duty or face arrest. The court says it was a last resort because of a juror shortage and preferable to denying someone's right to a trial by jury.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.