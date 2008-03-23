'Sundays in America' Traces Yearlong Pilgrimage

When Pope John Paul II died in 2005, Suzanne Shea had a revelation. Although raised Roman Catholic, Shea felt a disconnect from her church and was amazed by the passion and devotion shown by mourners at Pope John Paul's wake.

That revelation inspired a yearlong pilgrimage: Shea decided to visit a different Christian church every Sunday for a year, beginning on an Easter Sunday.

In her new book, Sundays in America, Shea chronicles her journey, which took her through the broad spectrum of contemporary Christianity, from her New England home to the West Coast to the Deep South to the Midwest.

She talks to Liane Hansen about the many churches she visited.

