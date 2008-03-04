Lufthansa Passengers Endure Close-Call Landing

/ /

A Lufthansa Airlines flight attempting to land in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday got caught in strong cross-winds, sending the plane teetering on the tarmac.

Passengers experienced a frightening ride as the aircraft tipped and one of the wings scraped the runway. The pilot brought the plane back into the air and made a successful landing the second time around.

George Bibel, author of Beyond the Black Box: The Forensics of Airplane Crashes, talks about what's behind safe airplane landings, and why he wasn't surprised that the Lufthansa plane ultimately made it to safety.

