Leah Dajches, PhD, is a postdoctoral scholar at Pennsylvania State University working on the News Literacy Initiative. Her research focuses on media representation, effects, and literacy as it relates to adolescent development and marginalized group experiences.In particular, Leah is interested in understanding the role of entertainment media and fandom in various components of identity development. Her research has been published in top-tier journals such as Health Communication, Journal of Children and Media, Journal of Broadcasting & Electronic Media, and Psychology of Popular Media, among others. When she’s not in the studio or the office, Leah enjoys playing tennis, baking gluten-free/vegan pastries, and spoiling her cats and dog.