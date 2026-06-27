WPSU Jazz Archive - June 26, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, June 26, 2026, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The broadcast features tracks all played from vinyl records so pops or clicks to be expected. It’s also Mueller’s last WPSU Jazz show as he leaves WPSU for Utah Public Radio.

The show features tracks from Dave Brubeck, Miles Davis, Errol Garner, Maynard Ferguson, Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass, Astrud Gilberto with João Gilberto and Stan Getz, Brecker Brothers, Johnny Mathis, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, and more.

Here archived WPSU Jazz show recordings here