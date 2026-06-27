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WPSU Jazz Archive - June 26, 2026

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published June 27, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT
Harry Chase, Los Angeles Times
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UCLA Digital Library - Creative Commons 4.0
The Tijuana Brass in 1966; from left: Alpert, Tonni Kalash, John Pisano, Nick Ceroli and Pat Senatore.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, June 26, 2026, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The broadcast features tracks all played from vinyl records so pops or clicks to be expected. It’s also Mueller’s last WPSU Jazz show as he leaves WPSU for Utah Public Radio.

The show features tracks from Dave Brubeck, Miles Davis, Errol Garner, Maynard Ferguson, Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass, Astrud Gilberto with João Gilberto and Stan Getz, Brecker Brothers, Johnny Mathis, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra, and more.

Here archived WPSU Jazz show recordings here
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
See stories by Frank Mueller