As Americans struggle with rising energy costs and increased demand driven by artificial intelligence, the Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan bill that will speed up the approval process for data centers and power plants.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , passed 62-33. Fourteen Democrats and one Independent joined most Republicans in supporting the bill. It now heads to the House. The bill was authored by two Democrats and two Republicans.

"Tonight, the passage of permitting reform in the Senate finally became reality and we took a major step towards addressing the affordability concerns of the American people," said one of the bill's co-authors, West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the bill would "cut through decades of red tape" and "save the average household hundreds of dollars each year, and Americans will see better roads, more American manufacturing, and better-paying jobs."

Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who co-authored the bill, said "Americans will quickly begin getting some relief on their energy bills if the House follows suit."

Nationwide, the cost of a kilowatt-hour has risen faster than overall inflation: more than 6% in the last year and 39% in the last five years.

Whitehouse also said the bill would make data centers pay for the power they use. There has been considerable pushback by the public against data centers in the U.S., cutting across party lines.

Some climate change advocates say the U.S. needs to speed up building renewable energy projects and transmission lines and argue that the bill will allow the country to build more solar, wind and battery projects.

But major environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation , have opposed the bill, arguing it will weaken environmental accountability.

Many Democrats have also opposed the bill. They say it will worsen pollution by making it easier to greenlight oil and gas projects and energy-hungry data centers, while weakening protections for clean air and water.

There is also concern the bill could undermine tribal rights.

"Don't sacrifice the Clean Water Act, hunting or fishing grounds, historic or sacred sites, or protections of tribal sovereignty," said Washington Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell on X.

California Sen. Alex Padilla had similar concerns. "I support cutting red tape and getting more energy projects built, but not at the expense of tribal sovereignty and California's environment," he said .

Jeff ⁠Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, called the bill "a bad deal."

"It opens the gates to a flood of natural gas for data centers while leaving expanded transmission of renewable energy subject to Trump's obstruction," he said on X.

In a recent social media post, President Trump urged Congress to approve the bill, calling it a "BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE."



Julia Simon contributed reporting to this story.

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