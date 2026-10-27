Centre County announces interim elections director just before midterms

Centre County named an interim elections director only a few weeks before the general election, after the previous director left the position.

Latisha Stefanko, who was the county’s voter registration coordinator, will now lead the elections office. County commissioners approved her appointment on Thursday.

She replaces Melanie Bailey, who has held the role since August 2024.

Commissioner Amber Concepcion addressed concerns about whether Bailey’s departure would affect the upcoming election.

“She’s no longer working with the county. But we’re really grateful Latisha was able to step up on short notice and take over anything; we’re very confident in our team in the elections office,” Concepcion said.

County officials have not publicly provided a reason for Bailey’s departure.

Stefanko steps into the role as the county gets ready for the general election, a time when steady leadership is especially important.

It’s still unclear whether Stefanko will stay on as elections director after the midterm election cycle ends.

