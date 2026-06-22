PennDOT to reopen Route 322 Penn State exit, while I-99 Port Matilda exit remains closed

PennDOT plans to reopen the Penn State/Innovation Park exit off of U.S. Route 322 west on June 30, as work on the road improvement project continues through August.

PennDOT started the project at the end of March. It includes repairs and improvements to Route 322 and Interstate 99 in Centre County.

As part of the next phase, the contractor will reopen the Innovation Park/Penn State exit and the right lane of Route 322 west.

But traffic will still be one lane, with the contractor closing the left lane. Work will also continue on the eastbound side of Route 322.

In case of bad weather, the exit reopening will get pushed back a day to July 1.

On I-99 south, Exit 61 to Port Matilda and the travel lane will remain closed. The detour for that exit will continue to be Exit 68 at Grays Woods-Waddle. PennDOT had planned to end that detour earlier in June. But, they say, additional repair work is needed.

