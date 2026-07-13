Penn State's state budget support largely flat; small bump from new 'performance' funding

Penn State is getting a small bump in funding from the state under the budget Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Sunday.

For the seventh year in a row, the university will get $242 million in general education support. The university says that money goes toward lower in-state tuition rates for students from Pennsylvania.

And new this year, the state is setting up a $10 million pool of “performance-based” funding for state-related universities Penn State, Pitt and Temple. Penn State says it expects to get $4 million from that.

The university has been a strong backer of performance funding, which is based on factors including the number of Pennsylvania students attending the university and graduation rates.

The university will also get $57.7 million for agricultural research and extension and $35.7 million for the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The allocations are part of the state’s $50.8 billion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, which started July 1.

