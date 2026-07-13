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Penn State's state budget support largely flat; small bump from new 'performance' funding

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
Penn State students walk past Old Main on the University Park campus in fall 2025.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
Penn State students walk past Old Main on the University Park campus in fall 2025.

Penn State is getting a small bump in funding from the state under the budget Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Sunday.

For the seventh year in a row, the university will get $242 million in general education support. The university says that money goes toward lower in-state tuition rates for students from Pennsylvania.

And new this year, the state is setting up a $10 million pool of “performance-based” funding for state-related universities Penn State, Pitt and Temple. Penn State says it expects to get $4 million from that.

The university has been a strong backer of performance funding, which is based on factors including the number of Pennsylvania students attending the university and graduation rates.

The university will also get $57.7 million for agricultural research and extension and $35.7 million for the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The allocations are part of the state’s $50.8 billion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, which started July 1.
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Local NewsPenn State
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy