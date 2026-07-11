The Local Groove - July 11, 2026

Feauring:

Area 38 - Tell Me Everything

Cass & The Bailout Crew - Got Me Where You Want Me

Conner Gilbert - Here's To The Days

Fez - Full House

J.R. Mangan - Summer Girl

Joe Crookston - Big Sky

Ma'am - Elijah

Pure Cane Sugar - My Favorite Song

Rick Hirsch - Giddyup!

Ted McCloskey - Hopelessly Helpless

The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman

Triple A Blues Band - Call Home Blues

Women's National Hockey League - Give Up The Ship

Hosted by Radios Don Bedell!