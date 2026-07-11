The Local Groove - July 11, 2026
The Local Groove - July 11, 2026
Feauring:
Area 38 - Tell Me Everything
Cass & The Bailout Crew - Got Me Where You Want Me
Conner Gilbert - Here's To The Days
Fez - Full House
J.R. Mangan - Summer Girl
Joe Crookston - Big Sky
Ma'am - Elijah
Pure Cane Sugar - My Favorite Song
Rick Hirsch - Giddyup!
Ted McCloskey - Hopelessly Helpless
The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman
Triple A Blues Band - Call Home Blues
Women's National Hockey League - Give Up The Ship
Hosted by Radios Don Bedell!