Drivers will see detours near State College at I-99 and Rt. 322 from next week until early June

PennDOT officials say drivers should expect detours at I-99 in Worth Township and Route 322 in College Township starting next week and lasting until early June.

Starting Tuesday, the right lane of I-99 southbound near Exit 61/Port Matilda will close, along with the right lane of Route 322 westbound near the Innovation Park and Penn State University exit. The off-ramps at both exits will also close, and drivers will have to follow a detour.

In a press release, PennDOT said the detour for the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit will have drivers continue along Route 322 westbound, merge onto I-99 southbound, take exit 71, or Woodycrest-Toftrees, follow Waddle Road to the on-ramp for I-99 northbound, merge onto I-99 northbound, and follow it back to Route 322 eastbound and take the Innovation Park/Penn State University exit on the eastbound side.

PennDOT This map shows the detour route drivers will follow on U.S. 322 westbound starting on Tuesday.

The detour for the Port Matilda exit will direct drivers off I-99 at exit 68, also known as Grays Woods-Waddle, where they will take Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road) to Alternate 220 and follow it to Port Matilda.

PennDOT This map shows the detour drivers will follow on I-99 southbound starting on Tuesday.

PennDOT said this work includes highway reconstruction, guide rail installation, line painting and other construction work. The overall project is expected to finish near the end of August.

