Here are the 2024 Emmy nominations

Updated July 17, 2024 at 12:21 PM ET

The Television Academy announced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Shogun leads nominations with 25 on the drama side, while The Bear brought in a comedy category record of 23.

Winners will be announced at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding drama series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

