Penn State student out of jail after posting $3 million bail

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
Mugshot of Ahmed Alquibaisi.
Centre County Correctional Facility
Ahmed Alqubaisi had a GPS tracker put on him and surrendered his visa and passport this morning. Alqubaisi is not allowed to leave Centre County or drive a vehicle.

A Penn State student charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter is out of jail after posting his $3 million bail.

An official with the Centre County courts says Ahmed Alqubaisi, who is from the United Arab Emirates, had a GPS tracker put on him and surrendered his visa and passport this morning. Alqubaisi is not allowed to leave Centre County or drive a vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.

State College police say fellow student Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre died after Alqubaisi lost control of his car on Sept. 12, drove across the oncoming lane and onto the sidewalk and hit her while she was jogging.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
