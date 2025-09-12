Pa. lawmakers say budget plan is imminent, without details — again

Finger-pointing continues in the state Capitol, as lawmakers are mired in the third month without a state spending plan.

Democrats and Republicans insisted — again — this week that a potential deal is near, though details remain scarce.

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Wednesday negotiators have reached the point that could allow “a budget agreement to be finalized within the next several days.”

But he said “there is no global agreement on a budget deal, as several fiscal and policy issues remain outstanding.” He did not elaborate on what those issues are.

House Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, shared a similar sentiment during the committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

Though the House panel advanced a Senate bill that would maintain the state budget at last year’s levels, Harris made it clear that House Democrats do not support the freeze. He said his committee moved the bill only so Democrats could amend with figures agreed to in a final budget deal, which he said is expected “in the near future.”

The legislators’ back-and-forth comments come as state government payments remain frozen for school districts, counties, and health and human services programs until Pennsylvania’s budget is signed into law.

At an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Shapiro echoed his past comments about lawmakers needing to “make some tough choices and close the deal.”

None of the negotiators has given many insights into what policy disagreements have kept them from agreeing on a budget, which was due by the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The issue that has received the most attention involves how to best fund the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which had faced large-scale cuts to services impacting millions of residents.

But earlier this week, the Shapiro administration approved SEPTA’s request to pull $394 million from its capital assistance fund to avoid those cutbacks for at least two years. That move was a concession by Democrats, who had largely opposed the transfer, which was proposed by Senate Republicans earlier in the year.

With the transit debate removed from the budget table for now, Pittman said in his Wednesday statement that the “frequency and detail” of budget talks have increased.

The Senate adjourned on Wednesday without another session day scheduled until Oct. 20, but members could be called back with 24 hours' notice to vote on any budget-related legislation.

House Democrats scheduled this week a series of nonvoting session days, which they can use to move legislation into position for quick adoption in next week’s scheduled voting sessions.

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Wednesday negotiators have reached the point that could allow “a budget agreement to be finalized within the next several days.”

But he said “there is no global agreement on a budget deal, as several fiscal and policy issues remain outstanding.” He did not elaborate on what those issues are.

House Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, shared a similar sentiment during the committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

Though the House panel advanced a Senate bill that would maintain the state budget at last year’s levels, Harris made it clear that House Democrats do not support the freeze. He said his committee moved the bill only so Democrats could amend with figures agreed to in a final budget deal, which he said is expected “in the near future.”

The legislators’ back-and-forth comments come as state government payments remain frozen for school districts, counties, and health and human services programs until Pennsylvania’s budget is signed into law.

At an unrelated press conference on Wednesday, Shapiro echoed his past comments about lawmakers needing to “make some tough choices and close the deal.”

None of the negotiators has given many insights into what policy disagreements have kept them from agreeing on a budget, which was due by the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The issue that has received the most attention involves how to best fund the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, which had faced large-scale cuts to services impacting millions of residents.

But earlier this week, the Shapiro administration approved SEPTA’s request to pull $394 million from its capital assistance fund to avoid those cutbacks for at least two years. That move was a concession by Democrats, who had largely opposed the transfer, which was proposed by Senate Republicans earlier in the year.

With the transit debate removed from the budget table for now, Pittman said in his Wednesday statement that the “frequency and detail” of budget talks have increased.

The Senate adjourned on Wednesday without another session day scheduled until Oct. 20, but members could be called back with 24 hours' notice to vote on any budget-related legislation.

House Democrats scheduled this week a series of nonvoting session days, which they can use to move legislation into position for quick adoption in next week’s scheduled voting sessions.