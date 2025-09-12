A pivotal moment for free and independent journalism in PA

There are more forces at work than ever to silence free and fearless reporting, and there are fewer resources than ever to undertake the independent, unbiased investigative journalism that keeps our government honest and ensures it ultimately answers to “We the People...”.

That work is the mission of Spotlight PA, a nonprofit newsroom founded in 2019 to ensure professional reporters are watching out for our tax dollars, holding our elected leaders in Harrisburg and statewide to account, and driving significant change for the better.

But this moment is not about any single news organization or journalist. It's not even about journalism or the news industry itself. It's about a free society, which necessarily depends on the free flow of information grounded in truth and reality.

If we lose that, we lose everything — and we will be forced to reckon with our own inaction.

But there is still time to join together and chart a better course, and we need your support now.

Since its founding, Spotlight PA has directly saved taxpayers more than $20 million through its investigations. Its reporting has led to 36 local, state, and federal policy changes, prompted 14 new pieces of legislation, and resulted in 8 legal victories — some setting new statewide precedents that enhance government transparency across the Commonwealth.

These aren't just numbers on a page. Behind each statistic are countless people whose lives have been changed for the better as a direct result of our reporting.

All is not lost yet. There are still professional journalists and independent organizations like Spotlight PA willing to take on this tough task, fighting on the front lines for truth without fear or favor. They don't do it for fame or glory, but out of a sense of duty and service.

Yet this work hangs by a thread.

The path forward requires a fundamental shift in how we think about supporting journalism. Just as we fund museums, the arts, and other public institutions integral to our communities, we must recognize that independent journalism serves the public interest and requires support.

What we do today will determine whether future generations inherit a society where truth and transparency flourish, or one where information is controlled by the powerful few and misinformation dominates. The choice is ours, but time is running short.

Right now, your tax-deductible gift in support of Spotlight PA’s independent, unbiased reporting will go twice as far. Until Oct. 4, every dollar you contribute will be DOUBLED thanks to a matching gift from The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. You can give online at spotlightpa.org/donate or send a check to: Spotlight PA, PO Box 11728, Harrisburg, PA 17108.

By supporting Spotlight PA, you're not endorsing a political agenda — you're investing in the accountability mechanisms that safeguard our independence, communities, and personal liberties. You're helping preserve the values that make our Commonwealth special.

In uncertain times, these principles matter more than ever, and so does your support.